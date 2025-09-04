Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

***Free**** Remote Sarno Workshop By Miriam Brieger — Reclaim Your Joy This Yom Tov!

Communicated Content

Is pain hijacking your Yom Tov joy?
You’re not alone. Many struggle with how chronic pain casts a shadow over special times, keeping them from being fully present and enjoying joyful yom tov  time with family.

But this time, it doesn’t have to be that way.
Discover a revolutionary mind-body approach that has already helped hundreds find lasting relief. Learn how to walk into Yom Tov – and every day – feeling calm, present, and pain-free

Introducing: The Science Behind Sarno – Free Workshop!
Join certified Sarno coach Miriam Brieger for an eye-opening workshop

  • Discover the underlying theory of how and why Sarno works.

  • Learn which symptoms the Sarno method can alleviate.

  • Understand why perhaps Sarno has not gotten you complete & lasting results previously.

  • Master one concrete step during the wrokshop towards a symptom free and calmer you. 

Workshop Details:

  • Presenter: Miriam Brieger, Certified in Mindbody/Sarno & Somatic Healing.

  • Dates & Times:

    • Motzei Shabbos, September 6 – 9:45 PM EST

    • Sunday, September 7 – 12:00 PM EST

  • Location: Online. Join via Zoom or phone. (Once you register you will get the info to join.)

Spots are Limited – Register Today!

Don’t let pain/itching/indigestion  hijack your life any longer! This free workshop is your first step towards a Yom Tov & future filled with joy, presence, and freedom I”YH.

Click here to register now!

Take control. Reclaim your Yom Tov. Reclaim your life.

Can’t make it live? Register and you will receive the recording to your inbox.

But live attendees get an exclusive $100 coupon code for the full Women’s course, or $50 off the Men’s or Teen Girls course!  

