We can’t go into Yom Tov ignoring this!

When the story of Sharona reached HaRav Yitzchok Zilberstine shlit”a, his response was very passionate: “We can’t go into Yom Hadin without worrying about them!” Sharona is a fast-growing Israeli community in the big city of Kfar Yona that bustles with over 30,000 residents to date. And it’s missing a mikvah taharah.

How could it be that in the heart of our homeland, a place has everything a young family needs, except for the pillar of Jewish life?

The Gedolei Hador are rallying behind the desperately-needed Mikvah Sharona, a space that will bring thousands of Jewish families to taharah for the first time, and for a lifetime. Our Gedolim bentch all those who give $219 (the value of taharah) and have promised to daven for you during the most auspicious time of year: “When we bentch our children Erev Yom Kippur, we will also bentch those who join with chaim and shalom” If you were looking for a zechus, look no further. Give $219 for Mikvah Sharona and the Gedolei Hador will daven for you Erev Yom Kippur. CLICK HERE.

Send your support to Mikvah Sharona and your kvitel now. Merkaz L’Taharas HaMishpacha www.taharas.org | 855-824-2727 For dedication opportunities: 732-333-1299

Since 1942, Merkaz L’Taharas HaMishpacha has built and restored 1,158 mikvaos across Eretz Yisroel, under the guidance of Gedolei Hador. In community after community, we work to ensure every Jewish family, observant or not-yet, has access to a kosher, dignified mikvah experience.

Right now, we’re building 30 mikvaos that with your help, can be completed this year. CLICK HERE TO HELP.