PHOTOS: Mass Chaos at Kever Rachel Creates Emergency Situation

The Hilula of Rachel Imeinu descended into “absolute chaos” on Motzoei Shabbos as a severe transportation collapse left thousands of mispalelim stranded, with many forced to march long distances on foot, according to witnesses who spoke with Israeli media.Reports from the scene described massive lines forming at the exit from the kever, with mispalelim waiting extended periods for buses that failed to arrive. The central transportation hub at Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem, designated for shuttles to the site, was also plagued by gridlock as buses did not arrive on time, leaving the public waiting.

The massive unexpected influx of visitors—arriving in hundreds of buses and private vehicles—created gridlock along Derech Efrata and all access routes to the holy burial site. Videos captured throngs of people packed shoulder to shoulder. Police and volunteer marshals struggled to manage the overcrowding and maintain order amid scenes of chaos and shouting.

Througout this all, Mosdos Kever Rachel has been working 24 hours straight to ensure order and resources for the tens of thousands of yidden coming to cry with Mama Rachel.

Due to the large unexpected crowd, Mosdos kever Rachel has been working around the clock to keep up with security and food.hachnosas orchim. The budget for this year’s yahrtzeit will be much higher.

The crowds will continue arrriving until late tonight! For $72 kvittel you can help provide for the thousands coming to cry at mama rachel on the holy day of her yahrtzeit!

Don’t Just Send Your Kvittel!

Be a part of keeping Kever Rachel a 24 – hour place of Torah, Tefillah, and Chessed.

On the Yahrtzeit of Mama Rachel, don’t just have your Kvittel placed at the Kever.



Be a part of keeping her Kever a 24 – hour place of Torah, Tefillah, and Chessed.



With your help, Mama Rachel will never cry alone.

For centuries, Kever Rochel has been Klal Yisroel’s lifeline — a place where all are welcomed, tefillos are heard, and hope is renewed.Today, Kever Rochel remains the ultimate destination for anyone seeking a yeshuah and Mamme Rochel, the embodiment of a Jewish mother, is always there—listening, soothing, and comforting her children.

With your support, Mosdos Kever Rochel can:

Sustain a Kollel of over 500 avreichim who learn Torah day and night at Kever Rochel

Provide security and transportation, ensuring safe and constant access for visitors from across the world.

Maintain the visitors’ center, where Yidden can pour out their hearts at any hour of the day

Food and Vouchers distributed to the poor and needy that come to Kever Rachel

