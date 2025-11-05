Are your parenting tools broken?

​​You’ve put a lot of work into parenting.

Books, courses, strategies, tools. You’ve invested.

And you can see the positive results for your kids and your own state of mind… except with that one child.

All the consistency, the communication techniques, the logical consequences, the motivational tools… THEY DON’T WORK. Certainly not predictably enough.

This child’s rate of acting out, meltdowns and flat-out refusal to cooperate is WAY higher than any of your other kids.

What happened to all your work on parenting? What’s wrong?

Let’s get it clear at the outset:

There’s nothing wrong with your parenting.

When it comes to the highly sensitive child, standard parenting tools are bound to fail. They’re designed for kids who regulate like most kids — not the ones whose nervous systems are set to “INTENSE.”

For the highly sensitive child, you don’t need more discipline, tools or strategies.

You do need the tools to understand and work with what’s really going on inside their brain and body.

You’ll learn about:

Sensory triggers and overload

Co-regulation

Emotional language that works with high sensitivity

Transitions and daily routines

And more!

But for now, here’s something small you can put into practice today:



When your child melts down, instead of explaining, convincing or fixing, simply sit next to them and breathe slowly, out loud. Don’t try to solve. Just regulate yourself and let them borrow it.

It may feel counterintuitive. But for a sensitive child, your calm body can be worth more than a thousand words.

How did it go?

How did you feel?

How did it impact the situation?

We read every email and we love to hear your thoughts and questions.

Warmly,

Friedy and Roizy Guttman