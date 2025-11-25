Advertise
New Lakewood Platform: List Your House or Apartment Free for a Week

Communicated Content

A new tool has been created for the Lakewood and surrounding areas to help renters find apartments and houses easily. For a limited time, list your property free for one week (normally $30) on LakewoodBasements.com or LakewoodHouses.com.

Your listing includes our very easy-to-use website, SMS keyword system, WhatsApp keyword system, email keyword system, and a downloadable/printable version of your listing.

New listings go live daily @ 9 AM, list yours now for free for one week.

Use these links for the free listing:
LakewoodBasements.com (for apartments for rent)
LakewoodHouses.com (for houses for rent)

