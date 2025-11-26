Advertise
In Israel? Receive a Top-Rated Master's in Accounting Degree!

Communicated Content

Secure a stable, lucrative, and high-paying career with the top-ranked PCS/FDU Master’s in Accounting program!

Why This Program?

  • Top-Ranked: Named among the Best Master’s in Accounting (Eduniversal 2025).

  • High Success Rate: 98% employment rate (USA). Graduates work at top national firms and as CFOs/Controllers.

  • Flexibility: Offers remote options and a convenient daytime schedule for American students.

🌟 The PCS Placement Advantage

Our success is your success. Benefit from:

  • 8 dedicated Placement Directors (US).

  • Decades of relationships with hundreds of top firms.

  • The vast PCS/Agudath Israel network.

 

 

💻 Virtual Open House

Learn how to launch your career into a high-demand, high-paying field!

 

 

Interested? Watch the Video: https://pcsnynj.org/course/masters-in-accounting-cpa/

📞 Contact Information:

