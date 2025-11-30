Don’t Miss The Circle’s Chanukah 2025 Subscribe-a-Thon!

Looking for a unique Chanukah gift that combines learning and fun? Searching for a present that aligns with your values while delivering kid-focused entertainment?

A subscription to The Circle checks all the boxes.

This Chanukah, give a gift that truly keeps on giving with a new subscription to The Circle. Each week, your children and grandchildren will unwrap a world of riveting stories, thrilling comics, and intriguing features that will keep them engaged for hours.

With our special Chanukah offer, you can now get 50% off the first two months of a new magazine subscription. This limited-time offer makes it easy to give a gift that is meaningful, fun, and affordable.

Text ‘Circle’ to 732-785-4540 or visit https://subscriptions.circmag.com/circle/ to subscribe and take advantage of half off the first two months. Use promo code CHANUKAH2025 at checkout.

It’s the gift that delivers excitement, learning, and fun all year long!

Give a gift that matters. Give The Circle.