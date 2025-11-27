Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Win $30,000!! Or a BRAND NEW MINIVAN!! Annual Car Raffle #57 ONLY $36!!

Communicated Content

Win $30,000!! Or a BRAND NEW MINIVAN!!

Annual Car Raffle #57 ONLY $36!!

CLICK HERE!!

Win $30,000!! Or a BRAND NEW MINIVAN!!

Annual Car Raffle #57 ONLY $36!!

CLICK HERE!!

Join the Nitra Yeshiva Car Raffle

 

Enter today for your chance to win $30,000 towareds the car of your choice!

 

Every ticket supports the vital work of Nitra Yeshiva, helping sustain Torah learning and community growth for generations to come.

 

Now marking its 57th Raffle, the Nitra Yeshiva Car Raffle has earned a reputation for honesty, reliability, and a long tradition of delivering on its promise.

Generations of participants know this is a raffle you can trust — one that has faithfully supported a respected Torah institution year after year.

 

CLICK HERE!!

 

Win $30,000!! Or a BRAND NEW MINIVAN!!

Annual Car Raffle #57 ONLY $36!!

CLICK HERE!!

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

FINALLY: Judge Dismisses Georgia Election Case Against Trump After New Prosecutor Declines to Pursue Charge

🚨Two National Guard Members Shot And Critically Injured in Ambush by Afghan National Near White House

Jewish FDNY Chief Who Quit After Mamdani Victory Slams Mayor-Elect’s Anti-Israel Message

Massive Siyum Bavli And Yerushalmi Event Held at Yeshivas Mir Yerushalayim [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

4 Jews Injured, 1 Seriously, After Arabs With Clubs Attack Them In Gush Etzion

Going Away for Shabbos? Leave Early — The Highways Will Be Jammed Due to Thanksgiving

WORRYING REPORT: Islamic Jihad Is Quietly Forming A Military Force In Syria

Ben Yeshiva from Beit Shemesh Arrested For “Draft Dodging”

SCANDAL: Leaked Call Shows Trump Envoy Coaching Kremlin on How to Persuade the President

IDF Officials Warn: “Israel Must Disarm Hamas; Trump Plan Not Working”