Why Do Good Couples Keep Getting Stuck? The Answer May Surprise You: Free EFT Webinar With World-Renowned Expert Debi Scimeca-Diaz — Hosted by Revive

Across our communities, many couples are quietly carrying emotional burdens behind closed doors. Misunderstandings, stress, and distance can build over time—even in good marriages. Many couples have tried different communication tips, books, or programs, yet still feel that something deeper isn’t being reached.

That is why a growing number of Rabbanim and frum mental-health professionals are turning to Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT), a research-backed approach that has been transforming marriages worldwide. One respected Rav involved in shalom-bayis cases said it clearly:

“EFT gives couples a language of connection. It helps them soften, understand, and rebuild trust. I’ve seen it change homes.”

The community now has a unique opportunity to learn directly from one of the most influential voices in EFT:

Featuring Debi Scimeca-Diaz, LMFT — One of the World’s Leading EFT Trainers

Debi Scimeca-Diaz is known across the globe for her warmth, clarity, and rare ability to touch people deeply. She is not just a lecturer—she is someone whose presence changes the room.

For decades, she has trained thousands of therapists, including many who serve the frum community. Her workshops are known to be moving, practical, and heart-opening. Participants often say that Debi helps them understand their spouse “in a way they’ve never felt before.”

One frum therapist shared after training with her,

“Debi has a way of reaching the heart. She helps couples feel seen, safe, and hopeful again.”

This free webinar is an opportunity to learn directly from her—something usually reserved for advanced trainings.

⸻

Why EFT Stands Out From Other Approaches

Many couples say they’ve tried techniques, advice, or communication exercises that didn’t “stick.” EFT is different because it focuses on the emotional patterns beneath the arguments, not just the surface problems.

EFT helps couples:

• Understand the deeper triggers behind conflict

• Replace blame with emotional safety

• Build closeness that lasts

• Communicate from a place of connection, not fear or frustration

It’s one of the most effective, research-supported methods for couples therapy today, with long-term results even for couples who have struggled for years.

Many Rabbanim have emphasized how strongly EFT aligns with Torah values of shalom, respect, and building a bayis ne’eman grounded in warmth and understanding.

⸻

Who Should Attend This Webinar?

This free event is ideal for:

• Newlyweds building a strong foundation

• Long-married couples seeking to deepen connection

• Couples who feel “stuck” despite trying other approaches

• Anyone curious why EFT has become the gold standard in shalom bayis work

• Therapists, Rabbanim, and community leaders

• Individuals who simply want tools to improve their relationships

Whether your marriage is thriving or needs strengthening, EFT offers a way to connect with more calm, clarity, and emotional closeness.

⸻

Event Details

📌 Topic: Understanding EFT & How It Transforms Marriages

📌 Presenter: Debi Scimeca-Diaz, LMFT

📌 Presented by: Revive

📅 Date: Tuesday, December 9

🕖 Time: 7:00 PM EST

⸻

Why This Matters for Our Community

With rising pressures—parnassah, parenting, communal expectations—many couples find themselves emotionally disconnected without realizing how it happened. Shalom bayis is one of the foundations of our homes, and strengthening it has ripple effects across generations.

This webinar provides a chance to learn a proven, Torah-aligned approach from a world-renowned expert, in a format that is accessible, meaningful, and free to the public.

⸻

Don’t Miss This Opportunity

Whether you’re joining to strengthen your own marriage or to support others, this event promises to be deeply impactful.

EFT has already helped countless couples in our community. Now you can hear directly from one of the model’s greatest teachers—someone who has helped shape the work of so many therapists who serve Klal Yisroel today.

Reserve your spot today: