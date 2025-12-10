They’re Talking About Us.. It’s About Time We Join The Conversation

Every day, political decisions are being made that shape our communities- our safety, our schools, our taxes, our religious freedoms, our connection to Israel.

And while the headlines flash across the screen, too many of us are watching from the sidelines.

KOL YISROEL is here to change that. This is a movement built on one belief:

Every Jewish voice matters. Every Jewish vote counts. And when we show up together, we reshape the landscape. KOL YISROEL gives you the tools to understand what’s happening in politics, why it matters, and how to make your voice heard.

No noise. No confusion. Just clarity, unity, and action. Because the issues aren’t abstract – they affect our daily lives.

And silence is no longer an option. WeWantAVoice.ORG