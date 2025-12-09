What is a day?

A day is a period of twenty four hours, the span from one midnight to the next.

But for Chaim Medical staff members, a day is so much more than that.

When a Yid anywhere in the world is thrown into a medical crisis:

No call is left unmade, no treatment is left untried, and no action is left undone in the quest for a cure.

That is the essence of Chaim Medical: sparing no effort, stepping in, and saving countless lives.

Most of Chaim Medical’s services fly under the radar. Their work, however, is limitless, and the impact is far reaching. They have been providing support to countless patients and their families, and saving thousands of lives.

Every case is approached with meticulous research, personalized care, and a determined commitment to see it through until the best possible outcome.

With multiple offices and over 100 employees, Chaim Medical Resource encompasses 21 medical divisions, each member an expert in their field.

Chaim Medical Resource is always there for anyone in need. And now, the Lakewood community is joining together to help them continue this mission.

Chaim Medical Resource needs crucial funds to continue helping Cholei Yisroel recover and lead healthy lives.

Twenty four hours a day, seven days a week, three hundred sixty five days a year.

Because life savers never take a break.

Against All Odds

This December 9 and 10: Do your part for Cholei Yisroel.

Give Chaim. Give Life.

charidy.com/chaimlakewood