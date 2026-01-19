Advertise
50% Sold Out! 52 cast members board a flight for a historic U.S. debut

You loved the films, now experience the magic live. They got their tickets, did you get yours?

 

They packed their bags. Did you  purchase your ticket?  A first class performance is coming to the US.

 

This has never been done before.

You’ve been to concerts.

You’ve been to shows.

 

But you’ve never experienced anything like this.

 

After taking Israel by storm, the acclaimed Israeli musical phenomenon from Regal Productions is finally landing on an American stage. For the first time ever in the United States, an entire live theatrical production is being flown in from Israel, including the cast, music, choreography, and magic. 52 Israeli performers. One historic U.S. debut.

 

A Cinderella Story brings heart, humanity, and depth to the classic fairytale, telling the story of Ella, a young girl who chooses kindness when life gives her every reason not to. Orphaned and overlooked, living in a home where she is underestimated, Ella refuses to let hardship define her. When a royal ball opens the door to something more, she discovers that true courage is not about escape. It is about staying true to who you are, even when it is hard.

 

