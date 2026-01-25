Advertise
The First Dance You Never See: Tiferes Devorah L’Kallah Prepares a Kallah’s Home with Dignity

You missed the first dance. 

 

Not the one with the lights flashing and the band playing. 
The one that happens earlier – with dignity and modesty – when a Kallah’s home is set up without the crushing bills. 

That unseen first dance is where Tiferes Devorah L’Kallah steps in.

Qualifying Lakewood Kallahs are invited to “shop” in TDL’s showroom free of charge, or purchase items at wholesale prices, covering essentials such as linens, housewares, furniture, and more. In addition, TDL has expanded its reach to multiple cities across the U.S. and Canada, allowing qualifying Kallahs nationwide to access these resources at wholesale pricing.

This campaign, The First Dance, shines a light on what comes before the spotlight:

The behind-the-scenes support that makes the public celebration possible.

Be part of the moment most people never see.
Click here to support the campaign

