From Touro to the ICU: Hanna Sonigo’s Journey to Advanced Nursing Care

Hanna Sonigo didn’t initially plan to become a nurse. “The profession chose me,” she says. Nursing was her backup plan, but once she started in the nursing program at Touro, everything clicked. “I quickly realized there was no better fit for me. Nursing feeds my fascination with medicine and lets me interact with people and truly make a difference.”

That difference became real just six months into her nursing studies, when Hanna witnessed a car accident on her way home. Without hesitation, she pulled over, helped get two victims out of the car, assessed their injuries, and stayed with them until paramedics arrived. “As I drove away from the accident, I felt a rush like I had never felt before. I felt accomplished and proud.”

As a nurse, Hanna embraces a role that’s so much more than clinical care. “Yes, I am their nurse, but at times I’m also their psychologist, care coordinator, and even family mediator,” she explains. “I advocate for my patients, educate them, and guide them through some of the biggest decisions of their lives. After every shift, I leave a mark on someone’s life.”

That sense of purpose is what keeps her going—even on her most difficult days. Now working in the medical intensive care unit (MICU) at Maimonides Medical Center, Hanna deals with critically ill patients. “I chose to work in the ICU because I wanted to expand my knowledge and provide more intensive care to patients with higher acuity,” she explains. “If I want to be the best nurse I can be, I need to challenge myself by caring for the sickest patients.”

For Hannah, the mental and physical demands are the most challenging part of the job. “You need a deep understanding of medicine and pharmacology to know why you’re doing what you’re doing—and the stamina to physically care for patients who may be sedated or immobile,” she says.

Hanna credits her success in large part to her education at Touro University. “Touro has a very strong nursing program. The professors poured their hearts and souls into helping us succeed,” she recalls. “We were held to high standards that really prepared me for the boards and for my career.”

Touro also allowed her to thrive as a wife, mother, and observant Jew. “Being off for Shabbat and holidays without worrying about missing class or exams was a huge relief. When I had my baby during nursing school, my professors supported me and helped me finish my semester successfully.”

Hanna gained valuable clinical experience, including an internship at Bellevue Hospital, and the foundation to practice safe, ethical, and compassionate care. “No school can prepare you for every single situation, but Touro gave me the tools and knowledge to face anything with confidence.”

Even with her success as a bedside nurse, Hanna wanted to go further. “I love being a nurse, but sometimes I feel limited because I’m not a provider. That’s why I’m now pursuing my Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) at Touro,” she says. “It will equip me with the skills to treat my patients to the fullest extent of my abilities.”

Hanna is also quick to point out that nursing goes far beyond hospitals. “Today, you’ll find nurses in spas, fire departments, helicopters, even the Olympics. The opportunities are endless.”

But for Hanna, the most fulfilling moments are still the simplest ones. “The most rewarding part of the job is making a positive difference in someone’s life. When families come back and thank us for what we did, that’s the most touching feeling in the world. I absolutely love what I do. I get to hold someone’s life in my hands. I get to make a difference. There is no greater feeling than that.”

