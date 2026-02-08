Rabbah in Parshas Tetzaveh says that we need to Daven ( daven means pray) with a lot of tears for Mashiach. Hashem sent Moshe right after they daven (prayed) with a lot of tears even though they were on 49 sharay tumah. The Chofetz Chaim says this in safer Bais Yisrael. Daven (pray ) Hashem should help everyone Daven (pray) with a lot of tears for Mashiach. Daven hashem should help everyone love the Bais Hamikdash a lot all the time. עוזר כלל ‘שראל לאהוב את הבית המקדש הרבה מאוד בכל זמן

עוזר כלל ישראל להתפלל עם הרבה בכי בשביל משיח The gates of tears are never closed says Gemara Brachos ( hashem more answere prayers with tears) ( Advertise this) Whoever crys over the chorbun will rejoyce (Isiah) Who ever does not cry over the chorbun will not be happy (taanis) Shemos perek 2 pasuk 23 says viyiziku vatoel shovusum- right after they davent screaming Moshe came even they were on 49 Sharay tumah. If someone davens that Hashem should help everyone have a lot of tears for Mashiach then he is better then a Kohen. He Is making Millions of Kohanim make more Korbunos and more simchas Bais Hoshoavah. He is making Billions of people give more 24 Motnos Kehuna and more Mayser. He is making Millions of Kohonim have more children. The gemara in Bava Basra says if you make someone else give tzedakah your greater then someone who gives his own money. Daven (pray) hashem should help everyone be mochel klall Yisrael. Daven (pray) everyone should say all the prayers you just said, and everyone should read this letter. Daven (pray) everyone should know how to bring Mashich? Daven Hashem should help everyone do so much Teshuva shelama that all bad should become the most zechusim and all bad should make everyone have the most Olam Habah. The 4 out of 5 people who died in Mitzraim did not want to go to Eretz Yisrael Daven (pray) everyone should love the Bais Hamikdash to save a life. Rashi in Yisro (perek Chof pasuk vov) says from Gemara Sota that hashem gives 500 times more good then bad so that means that the Bais Hamikdash will be 500 times better the World War tow with all the Nazis. Yermiyuhu says if Kllal Yisrael would of cried in Tzion there would of not be a chorbun . If you do not bring Mashiach It is like you destroyed the Bais Hamikdash.