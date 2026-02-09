The luxury to own a masterpiece, embraced by the Jerusalem Hills

12 Stones is not a project in the conventional sense, but a neighborhood conceived as a single architectural composition. Set within the Jerusalem Hills, surrounded by an untouched natural reserve, it unfolds with the quiet confidence of a place that understands its setting. Here, architecture does not compete with the landscape; it listens to it, frames it, and allows it to speak.

The neighborhood is the creation of architect Rachel Ben Haim, whose vision shaped not only individual homes, but the entire spatial and emotional logic of the place. Streets, paths, volumes, and voids are treated as parts of one coherent work. The result is a living environment that feels intentional, measured, and complete – an architectural gesture extended across an entire community.

Materiality plays a central role in this sensibility. Stone façades, natural textures, wood accents, and expansive glazing are composed with restraint, allowing the homes to sit naturally within their surroundings. The architecture favors clarity over display, proportion over spectacle. Spaces flow intuitively, guided by light, orientation, and function, creating interiors that feel timeless rather than designed.

Life within 12 Stones reflects a cultivated village ethos. The neighborhood encourages proximity without intrusion, connection without exposure. Meandering paths invite unhurried movement, while the scale and positioning of each residence preserve privacy and calm. It is a place defined by rhythm and balance—between nature and structure, solitude and belonging.

Within this composed whole, a small number of residences occupy a quieter distinction. Ten villas, each set on 500 square meters of private land, form what is known as the Masterpiece Edition – homes where spatial generosity and land itself become part of the architectural expression. They are not presented as an exception, but as a natural extension of the neighborhood’s philosophy: a final, understated note in a composition defined by precision, integrity, and enduring relevance.

