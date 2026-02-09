Advertise
Sydney Police Chase Off Pro-Hamas Crowds During President Herzog’s Visit

President Herzog in Australia. (Photo: Maayan Toaf/GPO)

Thousands of pro-Hamas rioters held protests in Sydney and other cities across Australia during the visit of President Isaac Herzog

On Monday, Herzog spoke at the main memorial ceremony in memory of the Bondi Beach massacre victims. The event was attended by 9,000 people.

During his speech, the police clashed with antisemitic, terror-supporting protesters on the streets of the city. The police used pepper spray and tear gas to disperse the crowds.

The police acted forcefully against many of the protesters:

Crowds of people outside Sydney Town Hall and outside St. Andrews Cathedral chanted, “Globalize the intifada,” calling for the murder of Jews worldwide.

In Melbourne, a protest stand openly sold T-shirts calling for the murder of Jews.

Photo: Australian Jewish Association

Inside the hall, civilized Australians and Jews gave Herzog a standing ovation.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

