In the Last 24 Hours, Everything Changed

Kupas Zichron Moshe Face a New Reality this Pesach Season
In past years, many of the needy in the Zichron Moshe neighborhood in Yerushalayim travel abroad and raise the necessary funds to be able to make Yom Tov in addition to many that visit Yershshalyim for Purim and Pesach.
However, in the past 24 hours, everything has changed.
The fresh war has basically shut down all borders, leaving many families in complete desperation in how to proceed.
Kupas Zichron Moshe was established by Rav Aaron Nimersovsky to assist the needy families in Shchunas Zichron Moshe in Yerushalaym, including almanos, yesomim, and those that are in crisis.
Unfortunately, the numbers have been growing over the last few years, with over 800 families on the list for this year.
Kupas Zichron Moshe will have Gabaim on standby all day on Purim distributing Matanos Levyonim to the poor and needy in Zichron Moshe/Geula.
This year we are having a much harder time than usual . 700 families are relying on us and we cannot do it without your help!
