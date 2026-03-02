Advertise
In the Last 24 Hours, Everything Changed

Communicated Content

 

Kupas Zichron Moshe Face a New Reality this Pesach Season

 

In past years, many of the needy in the Zichron Moshe neighborhood in Yerushalayim travel abroad and raise the necessary funds to be able to make Yom Tov in addition to many that visit Yershshalyim for Purim and Pesach.

 

However, in the past 24 hours, everything has changed. 

 

The fresh war has basically shut down all borders, leaving many families in complete desperation in how to proceed.

 

Kupas Zichron Moshe was established by Rav Aaron Nimersovsky to assist the needy families in Shchunas Zichron Moshe in Yerushalaym, including almanos, yesomim, and those that are in crisis. 

 

Unfortunately, the numbers have been growing over the last few years, with over 800 families on the list for this year.

 

Kupas Zichron Moshe will have Gabaim on standby all day on Purim distributing Matanos Levyonim to the poor and needy in Zichron Moshe/Geula. 

 

 

Make sure not to miss the deadline. 

All donations until 11:30 AM on Purim will be delivered by hand to the aniyim in Zichron Moshe
Click here to donate

 

Started twelve years ago, Kupas Zichron Moshe has become a respected
organization that has grown past natural bounds. Run under the asupices of
Rav Gamliel Rabinovich, Rav Moshe Elyashiv and Rav Yitzchok Soloveitchik,
Kupas Zichron Moshe has continued to provide for the Yom tov needs for over
700 choshuve families in Zichron Moshe/Geula Yerushalayim who cannot live on
their own means

 

These are not families that are looking to buy luxuries. These are families
that would literally not have fish and chicken on Shabbos and Yom Tov without y(our)
help.

 

This year we are having a much harder time than usual . 700 families are relying on us and we cannot do it without your help!

 
