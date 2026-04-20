Lander Calls to Cut Israel Aid, Reversing Prior Iron Dome Support

Former New York City Comptroller Brad Lander has recently expressed support for ending all U.S. aid to Israel, including funding for the Iron Dome missile-defense system, marking a shift from his prior position.

Speaking in a recent interview, Lander said that U.S. foreign aid should be conditioned on compliance with human rights and international law, adding that he would not support additional aid to Israel.

The position represents a notable departure from his previous stance. During his mayoral campaign, Lander voiced clear support for defensive aid such as the Iron Dome missile-defense system, describing it as critical to protecting Israeli civilians from rocket attacks.

The shift comes amid broader political dynamics within the progressive left of the Democratic Party, where support for conditioning, reducing, or cutting aid to Israel has become an increasingly prominent issue. Political analysts note that Lander’s apparent flip-flopping may reflect an effort to align more closely with that side of the party as he seeks to appeal more to progressive voters.

Endorsed by Assemblymember Mamdani and other leading progressives, Lander is challenging Rep. Dan Goldman in a high-stakes Democratic primary representing Boro Park, Northern Brooklyn, and Lower Manhattan. He has emphasized that any future aid should be tied to human rights benchmarks. The issue has emerged as a key point of contrast in the race and a focal point in the Lander campaign against Goldman, who’s an outspoken supporter of Israel.

The question of U.S. aid to Israel, including support for defensive systems like Iron Dome, continues to draw heightened attention, reflecting shifting perspectives among candidates and voters alike.

Should Lander win, and depending on the upcoming primary in the 12th New York Congressional District, he would serve as the sole Jewish member of the NYC congressional delegation, placing him in a position to speak on behalf of the city’s Jewish community.