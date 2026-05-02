SHOCKING: You Wouldn’t Believe This Is Happening Today

In dozens of communities, they have nowhere to go

It sounds impossible.

At a time when Yiddishkeit is thriving, when communities are growing and batei medrash are full, there are still entire neighborhoods in Eretz Yisroel without a single functioning mikvah taharah.

In these communities, religious women are forced to travel long, difficult distances at night. For secular women, this often means skipping it entirely — a tragic loss for Klal Yisroel each passing day.

Taharas hamishpacha should not be optional. That’s why we’re here.

For the last 83 years, we have been building and renovating mikvaos in these forgotten communities. Right now, 30 mikvaos are underway. As you can imagine, construction costs are tremendous, and we need your help to complete them.

There’s no greater time to get involved than this Lag Baomer.

The Gedolei Hador promised:

“Rashbi dedicated his life for the purity of Am Yisrael. On the day of his hilulah, may his zechus stand for all who strengthen taharas Yisrael to be bentched with yeshuos, rachamim, and every bracha.”

For those who help us complete these mikvaos — Rav Yakov Meir Shechter shlit”a, the Toldos Aharon Rebbe shlit”a, the Rachmastrivka Rebbe shlit”a, and Rav Nachman Biderman shlit”a — will stand at their hadlakos and daven for them to receive the yeshuah they hope for.

Shidduchim, children, refuah, parnassah… is there anyone who doesn’t desperately need something?

Seize the opportunity of this עת רצון and send your kvitel in today.

You can change their reality — and yours.

Give $219 (or $18.25/month), help spread taharah in Eretz Yisroel, and add your name to be included in the tefillos of the tzadikim this Lag Baomer.

Send your kvitel now – CLICK HERE

Merkaz L’Taharas Hamishpacha

83 years of preserving taharah | 1,162 mikvaos built and renovated | 30 currently in progress

For dedication opportunities, call: 732-333-1299