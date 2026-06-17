Touro Law’s FlexTime program opens doors for working students

For many aspiring attorneys, the biggest obstacle to law school is not ambition, but logistics: how to balance classes with work, family responsibilities, and everyday life. At Touro University Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center, the FlexTime JD program is helping students do exactly that, offering a path to a law degree with a schedule designed for working professionals.

With in-person classes held exclusively on Sundays and coursework completed throughout the week, FlexTime allows students to continue building careers while pursuing their legal education.

Learning in class, applying it at work

For students like Daniel Muratov, that flexibility made all the difference. Muratov, who works as a paralegal at a personal injury law firm, says the program has transformed the way he understands his job.

“Before law school, I was doing tasks because I was told to do them,” he said. “Now I understand the purpose behind everything.”

What he learns in torts and civil procedure can often be applied immediately at work, giving him practical insight while strengthening his classroom studies. He also values the ability to rewatch recorded lectures and come to class prepared with questions, making Sundays an intensive, collaborative review experience.

“It feels like one big family,” Muratov said of his cohort.

Flexibility without sacrificing quality

Liel Matatov, a first-year student who works full-time at a trusts and estates firm, said the program has exceeded her expectations.

“It’s everything I imagined law school would be and more,” she said.

Matatov credits faculty members with understanding the demands students face outside the classroom. Many classmates are balancing careers and family life, and professors create an environment where students can succeed while managing those responsibilities.

She also points to the richness of classroom discussion. Because many students come with professional and life experience, debates often draw a wide range of perspectives.

“Everyone has different backgrounds and mindsets,” Matatov said. “They bring really good points to the table.”

For students traveling from Queens and other nearby neighborhoods, the Manhattan FlexTime location offers added convenience. Classes are held in Times Square, placing students in the center of the city while making the commute more manageable.

Expanding access to the legal profession

Touro Law’s FlexTime program reflects a modern understanding of today’s students: Many cannot put life on hold to earn a degree. By combining academic rigor with practical flexibility, the program is making legal education more accessible to professionals, parents, career changers, and motivated students ready to advance.

For those who once thought law school was out of reach, FlexTime may be exactly the opportunity they have been waiting for.

For more information about Touro’s FlexTime program or to attend an upcoming info session, contact David Siegel at [email protected].