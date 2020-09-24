EARLY BIRD SPECIAL FOR THE TDL AMAZING AUCTION

For the past 23 years, Tiferes Devorah L’Kallah has been helping Lakewood’s kallahs set up their new homes. About 300 kallahs a year “shop” in the beautiful showroom, outfitted with everything a kallah needs to begin her married life. TDL purchases quality items at wholesale prices, so the cost is about half of what the items would cost in a store…. and our kallahs receive it all at no charge!

The kallahs set up a private appointment with a volunteer of their choice and choose dishes, flatware, linens, towels, small appliances and so much more. When they’re done, the items are loaded into their car and they leave with their dignity intact.

This year in lieu of our annual “Evening under the stars” we are having an online “reaching for the stars” auction.