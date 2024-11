Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for dismissing Defense Minister Yoav Gallant amid ongoing conflict, calling the decision by the current leadership “sick and crazy.”

“The nation of lions has a sick and crazy leadership….I appeal to our soldiers in all sectors: do not lose focus in front of the enemy. You will protect us, and we, the public, will take care of protecting you. Don’t despair: change is on the way!”