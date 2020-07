YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of longtime Boro Park Hatzolah member *(“B-24”)* R’ Shlomo Adler Z”L. He was around 71.

The Niftar got sick with COVID-19 during the peak of infection in New York (around Pesach time), and was placed on a respirator, where he remained until his Petira today.

The Levaya details were not yet available.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)