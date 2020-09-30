Tragedy In Teimani Kehilla: HaRav Meir Shalom, Z’tl, Dies Of COVID-19

HaRav Meir Shalom, z’tl, one of the most esteemed Talmidei Chachamim of the Teimani community in Bnei Brak, passed away of the coronavirus on Tuesday at the age of 70.

HaRav Shalom, z’tl, was a respected figure in Bnei Brak and was known for his hasmada – constantly learning Torah day and night.

One of his acquaintances told B’Chadrei Chareidim: “His name of Meir described him – his face lit up at every person and he was always the first to extend a greeting. Despite his gaonus and hasmada, he fled from kavod and served Hashem l’shem Shamayim.”

Yehi Zicho Baruch.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)