BDE: Border Police Officer Wounded By Arab In Gazan Riot Passes Away

Sergeant Barel Shmueli, the Border Police officer who was critically wounded by an Arab during a riot by the Gaza border last Shabbos died of his injuries, a Saroka Hospital spokesperson said on Monday.

Barel, 21, who was shot in his face at point-blank range, had undergone multiple surgeries but on Sunday he suffered a serious deterioration in his condition.

“The medical staff fought for Shmueli’s life as he underwent several surgeries. But despite all the efforts and due to the complexity of his injury, we were forced to determine his death,” a statement from Soroka read.

Shmueli, a resident of Be’er Yaakov, served as a sniper in the undercover Yamas Border Police unit and was slated to be discharged in only two months.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)