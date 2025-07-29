Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

IDF Posts Video Showing Hamas Looting Aid; Most Aid Trucks From Egypt Looted And Resold

Amid a libelous campaign against Israel that it is “deliberately starving Gazans” and mounting international pressure, the IDF on Tuesday published a video of Hamas terrorists looting aid.

“Where’s the aid?” the IDF spokesperson wrote. “Footage from just four days ago shows Hamas terrorists looting an aid truck. This is the same organization spreading false claims about a deliberate starvation campaign in Gaza. Make it make sense.”

“”Even when aid is delivered into Gaza, Hamas loots it for its own use, blatantly disregarding the needs of the population. This footage is further evidence that Hamas is the primary obstacle to the delivery of humanitarian aid to the residents of the Gaza Strip.”

Over half of the aid trucks that entered Gaza from Egypt on Sunday were looted and resold at Gazan markets, the UK-based Al-Araby Al-Jadeed newspaper reported on Monday.

Only 37 of 130 trucks that entered the Kerem Shalom crossing arrived at the Red Crescent warehouses, a source said.

