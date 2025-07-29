Sa’ar Slams Europe: “Countries That Lost Control Of Their Own Streets Arrogantly Dictate Security To Us”

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar held a press conference on Tuesday for the foreign press at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem and asserted that Israel will not give in to the international pressure based on lies and distortions and end the war with Hamas in power in Gaza.

“We are witnessing a distorted campaign of international pressure against Israel in recent days,” Sa’ar said. “This campaign fuels the wave of antisemitism we are witnessing. When they demand to end the war, what does it really mean? Ending the war while Hamas remains in power in Gaza. That will be a tragedy for both Israelis and Palestinians. That’s why they took the hostages in the first place: to try to impose their will on Israel. It ain’t gonna happen—no matter how much pressure is put on Israel.”

“The second aim of this distorted campaign is an attempt to force upon Israel a Palestinian terror state. The French foreign minister said yesterday in New York that Europe must pressure Israel to accept the ‘two-state solution.’ The establishment of a Palestinian state today is the establishment of a Hamas state, a jihadist state. It ain’t gonna happen.”

“We are aware that there are countries in Europe today with huge Muslim populations, and sometimes this affects the policies of their governments. But this cannot and will not lead Israel to commit suicide. We won’t allow a jihadist terror state in the heart of our historical homeland. It ain’t gonna happen. We won’t allow a Hamas terror state to be formed just a few kilometers away from our population centers.”

“Israel will not be the Czechoslovakia of the 21st century. We won’t sacrifice our own existence for the sake of appeasing countries. We won’t give up our basic interests for the sake of internal politics in certain countries that lost control over their own streets. But still they arrogantly presume to decide what’s good for our security.”

“Diplomatic pressure will not change our policy. No external force will cause Israel to sacrifice its security. We are always open to constructive dialogue but pressure on us will not work. It must be clear: the international pressure on Israel during critical days of negotiations for a ceasefire and hostage deal has already caused Hamas to harden its positions. This pressure is directly sabotaging the chances for a ceasefire and hostage deal and is only pushing toward military escalation by hardening Hamas’s stance.

“Everyone who is worried about the humanitarian situation must ask themselves: who is responsible for the suffering of the Palestinians of Gaza? Who is responsible for this war and its continuation? There is only one clear answer: Hamas. Hamas initiated the war with the October 7 massacre. Hamas is responsible for the war’s continuation by refusing to release the hostages—we still have 50 hostages in Gaza—and by refusing to lay down its arms. International pressure must not be on Israel. It must be on Hamas.”

