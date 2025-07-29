Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

BD”E: Petirah of R’ Mordechai Nosson Deutch Z”L, Beloved Longtime Boro Park Hatzolah Member


The Boro Park community is mourning the loss of one of its most devoted members, Reb Mordechai Nosson Deutch, z”l, who was niftar at the age of 75.

A respected and beloved figure, Reb Mordechai Nosson was a senior member of Boro Park Hatzolah, where he served with exceptional dedication for decades. Even in his later years, he continued to respond to calls and assist those in need, embodying the true spirit of chessed until his final days.

A proud Klausenberger chossid, Reb Mordechai Nosson was known not only for his lifesaving heroics, but also for his anivus and ahavas habriyos. He was a role model within the Hatzolah community, and his influence extended to his own family — with sons who proudly follow in his footsteps as active Hatzolah members.

The levaya will take place at Shomrei Hadas at 11 AM. It can be watched live by clicking here. 

Baruch Dayan Ha’Emes.

