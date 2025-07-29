BD”E: Two Jewish Women – Wesley LePatner A”H And Julia Hyman A”H, Identified as Manhattan Mass Shooting Victims

Two Jewish women were among the four victims killed in Monday’s mass shooting at a Midtown Manhattan office tower.

One of the victims, Wesley LePatner (Michal Ziva bas Aryeh Leib a”h), 43, was a senior managing director at Blackstone and a well-known figure in the city’s Modern Orthodox kehilla. A member of The Altneu shul, LePatner also served on the boards of the UJA-Federation of New York and The Heschel School. Friends remembered her as a brilliant, compassionate leader and devoted mother.

“Just a few weeks ago, we sat for lunch and spoke about the future, our children, women’s leadership, Torah, our love for Israel,” one friend wrote in tribute. “I looked up to her so deeply.”

LePatner is survived by her husband, Evan, and their children. Levaya arrangements have not yet been announced.

Also killed was Julia Hyman, 26, a 2020 Cornell University graduate and associate at Rudin Management, which owns the Park Avenue skyscraper where the attack occurred. Neither Hyman, who was Jewish as well, nor LePatner were the intended target. The gunman, identified as 37-year-old Shane Tamura, had allegedly intended to target the NFL offices on a lower floor.

Tamura, who drove from Las Vegas to carry out the attack, fatally shot himself after killing four people, including NYPD officer Didarul Islam and a lobby security guard.

Baruch Dayan Ha’Emes.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)