Shot At The Kosel: Woman Injured By Stray Gunfire While Davening

An unusual incident occurred at the Kosel on Monday evening when a woman was hit by stray gunfire while davening.

According to reports, the victim, a woman in her 50s, was sitting in the ezras nashim when she suddenly heard a loud noise in her ear. A bullet without a cartridge was found nearby.

B’Chasdei Hashem, she was only lightly wounded in the incident. She received emergency medical care at the scene and was evacuated to the hospital.

Police and forensic teams from the Jerusalem District arrived at the scene, collected evidence, and launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)