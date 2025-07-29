Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Shot At The Kosel: Woman Injured By Stray Gunfire While Davening

Scene of the incident. (United Hatzalah)

An unusual incident occurred at the Kosel on Monday evening when a woman was hit by stray gunfire while davening.

According to reports, the victim, a woman in her 50s, was sitting in the ezras nashim when she suddenly heard a loud noise in her ear. A bullet without a cartridge was found nearby.

B’Chasdei Hashem, she was only lightly wounded in the incident. She received emergency medical care at the scene and was evacuated to the hospital.

Police and forensic teams from the Jerusalem District arrived at the scene, collected evidence, and launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

UNBELIEVABLE: Israeli Sources Behind Hundreds Of Libelous Claims Against Jewish State Worldwide

CNN: U.S. Used A Quarter Of Its Thaad Interceptors In Israel-Iran War, Revealing Supply Gap

Iran Still Holding 5 Jews In Custody, Including NY Resident, Another American Jew Released On Bail

Clashes At Kosel: Women Of The Wall Hide Sefer Torah In Baby Carrier, Kosel Usher Evacuated To Hospital

Trump Slams Global Silence on U.S. Gaza Aid: “We Gave $60 Million—Nobody Said Thank You”

STILL IN MILITARY JAIL: Detention Of 3 Avreichim Arrested At Protest Extended

Huckabee: “Is The UN, NYT, And Hamas All Happy Now? I’m Sure Hamas Is”

Israeli Crippled Iran’s “Doomsday” EMP and Hydrogen Bomb Programs During Operation Rising Lion, Report Says

“Tough But Fair”: Trump Hails Landmark U.S.-EU Trade Victory With 15% Tariff Cap to Avert Economic Clash

🚨 TEHILLIM: Hagaon HaRav Shmuel Kamenetsky’s Condition Worsens

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network