Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

4 Terrorists Released In Hostage Deal Rearrested In Qalqilya

IDF spokesperson

Palestinian terrorists released in the latest hostage deal were rearrested on Tuesday evening by IDF forces in Qalqilya, Palestinian media reported.

According to the reports, one of them is senior Islamic Jihad terrorist Sameh Al-Shoubaki, who served 22 years of a life sentence before being released. He was also arrested in April but was released shortly later.

A second terrorist who was arrested was Saed al-Fayed, who also served over 20 years in prison and was briefly arrested in May.

The third terrorist was Ahmed Khadjr, who was serving a prison sentence for carrying out a stabbing attack in 2017, in which an Israeli was seriously injured.

The fourth terrorist, Saeed Diab, was also arrested at his home in Qalqilya.

Al Jazeera reported that “the occupation forces arrested Palestinians, including released prisoners in the hostage deal, in various areas of the West Bank,” but did not provide further details.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

HORROR IN MANHATTAN: Armor-Wearing Gunman Kills 4, Including NYPD Cop, Injures Multiple Others Before Shooting Himself; Motive Unknown

UNBELIEVABLE: Israeli Sources Behind Hundreds Of Libelous Claims Against Jewish State Worldwide

CNN: U.S. Used A Quarter Of Its Thaad Interceptors In Israel-Iran War, Revealing Supply Gap

Iran Still Holding 5 Jews In Custody, Including NY Resident, Another American Jew Released On Bail

Clashes At Kosel: Women Of The Wall Hide Sefer Torah In Baby Carrier, Kosel Usher Evacuated To Hospital

Trump Slams Global Silence on U.S. Gaza Aid: “We Gave $60 Million—Nobody Said Thank You”

STILL IN MILITARY JAIL: Detention Of 3 Avreichim Arrested At Protest Extended

Huckabee: “Is The UN, NYT, And Hamas All Happy Now? I’m Sure Hamas Is”

Israeli Crippled Iran’s “Doomsday” EMP and Hydrogen Bomb Programs During Operation Rising Lion, Report Says

“Tough But Fair”: Trump Hails Landmark U.S.-EU Trade Victory With 15% Tariff Cap to Avert Economic Clash

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network