4 Terrorists Released In Hostage Deal Rearrested In Qalqilya

Palestinian terrorists released in the latest hostage deal were rearrested on Tuesday evening by IDF forces in Qalqilya, Palestinian media reported.

According to the reports, one of them is senior Islamic Jihad terrorist Sameh Al-Shoubaki, who served 22 years of a life sentence before being released. He was also arrested in April but was released shortly later.

A second terrorist who was arrested was Saed al-Fayed, who also served over 20 years in prison and was briefly arrested in May.

The third terrorist was Ahmed Khadjr, who was serving a prison sentence for carrying out a stabbing attack in 2017, in which an Israeli was seriously injured.

The fourth terrorist, Saeed Diab, was also arrested at his home in Qalqilya.

Al Jazeera reported that “the occupation forces arrested Palestinians, including released prisoners in the hostage deal, in various areas of the West Bank,” but did not provide further details.

