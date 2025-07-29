TEHILLIM: Yeshivas Philadelphia Urges Continued Tefillos As Condition Of Rav Shmuel Kamenetzky Shlit”a Remains Critical

The Yeshiva of Philadelphia reports that HaRav Shmuel Kamenetsky shlit”a, who was in deep septic shock on Sunday with virtually no chance of recovery, has shown slight improvement following urgent tefillos held worldwide.

Doctors, who initially said only a miracle could save him, now acknowledge a potential path to recovery. They described his progress as “nissim,” emphasizing that he remains in critical condition.

Klal Yisrael is urged to continue davening for Shmuel ben Ita Etil for a refuah sheleima.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)