Sukkos Tragedy In Israel: Young Unvaccinated Chareidi Mother Dies Of COVID

Chaya Leah Bergman, a’h, 31, of Modiin Illit passed away of the coronavirus on Tuesday evening, Motzei Yom Tov, in Assaf HaRofeh Medical Center in Rishon L’Tzion.

Mrs. Bergman, who was unvaccinated, was evacuated to the hospital on Tuesday evening after her condition took a turn for the worse and she was struggling to breathe. She stopped breathing during the evacuation and the paramedics carried out resuscitation techniques which were continued at the hospital but unfortunately, the doctors were ultimately forced to declare her death.

“We’re using this opportunity to call again to the public to vaccinate and to prevent this type of tragedy,” a statement from the hospital said.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)