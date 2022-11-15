Levaya of R’ Gershon Sontag Z”L, Longtime Flatbush Hatzolah Paramedic

YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of R’ Gershon Sontag Z”L, a longtime Flatbush Hatzolah Paramedic. He was 62.

Gershon was a member of Flatbush Hatzolah for approximately 35 years where he was known as “F-12”. He was one of the original Paramedics in Hatzolah in New York City. He responded to thousands upon thousands of calls over the years, saving countless lives.

Gershon was a big Baal Chesed and Baal Tzedakah, doing so very quietly and without any fanfare or recognition. He owned a medical laboratory in Brooklyn, using his business and connections in the medical field to assist many people in times of need.

Gershon was sick the past two years, and was Niftar early Tuesday morning with his Mispacha at his bedside.

He leaves behind his wife, 4 children, and hundreds of grieving Hatzolah members and friends.

The Levaya will take place at 11:00AM at Shomrei Hadas chapel on 14th Avenue and 38th Street in Boro Park.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)