As Arrests Of Bnei Yeshivos Loom, Va’ad Hayeshivos Issues Instructions For Bein Hazemanim

The IDF is set to begin an extensive draft enforcement operation next week and has even established a new special unit for military prisons in order to cope with the expected increase in arrests.

As Bein Hazemanim nears, the Va’ad HaYeshivos on Tuesday published a letter of instructions to bnei yeshivos regarding draft enforcement. The letter, published in the Yated Ne’eman, reiterated the instructions of HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau that “no ben yeshivah or avreich should go to the army under any circumstances. הנוטל עצה מהזקנים – לא נכשל.”

The letter states: “In light of the many inquiries regarding leaving the country for Bein Hazemanim, we clarify as follows: 1. At the instruction of our Rabbanim, one should not leave the country for any purpose whatsoever without receiving the approval of their Rosh Yeshivah. This instruction applies at all times and in all periods. 2. Whoever is not obligated to leave should refrain from doing so, except for those whose family members, parents, or grandparents live abroad, or any necessary and justified reason for their departure.”

The letter continues: “All bnei yeshivos from the age of 16.5 to the age of 28 have received summonses to appear at the recruitment offices for full examinations, which during this period means a process towards recruitment. It should be noted that for the time being, the procedure is that after the first summons is issued, an exit ban is not imposed on the talmid, but this changes after additional summonses, that as long as the talmid did not appear at the draft office, as instructed by our Rabbanim, a recruitment date is set for him without determining a profile, and an exit ban from the country is imposed on him. [This applies to all ages].”

“Failure to appear on the date of recruitment puts the student at risk of actual arrest!” the letter warned.

The letter also advised that “talmidim who are residents of foreign countries with Israeli citizenship who come to study in Eretz Hakodesh must regulate their status.”

“Since the regulation of this status depends on many details and each case is different, our recommendation is to transfer the talmid’s details to our office so that we can guide him appropriately. Delay in regulating status may create unnecessary difficulty and hardship for the talmid, especially at this time.”

