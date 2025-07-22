Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Huckabee: Disgusting! 25 Nations Put Pressure On Israel Instead Of The Savages Of Hamas!

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee gestures as a campaign event at the Drexelbrook Catering & Event Center, Oct. 29, 2024, in Drexel Hill, Pa. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File)

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on Monday slammed the joint statement by 25 Western nations criticizing Israel and demanding that it end the war.

“Disgusting! 25 nations put pressure on Israel instead of the savages of Hamas!”

“Gaza suffers for one reason: Hamas rejects EVERY proposal. Blaming Israel is irrational.”

The statement, issued by 28 countries, including European countries, Canada, Australia, and Japan, claimed that “the suffering of civilians in Gaza has reached new depths” but failed to mention that the suffering of Gazan civilians is caused by Hamas.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry also slammed the statement, stating, “Israel rejects the joint statement published by a group of countries, as it is disconnected from reality and sends the wrong message to Hamas.

“All statements and all claims should be directed at the only party responsible for the lack of a deal for the release of hostages and a ceasefire: Hamas, which started this war and is prolonging it.

“Instead of agreeing to a ceasefire, Hamas is busy running a campaign to spread lies about Israel. At the same time, Hamas is deliberately acting to increase friction and harm to civilians who come to receive humanitarian aid.

“There is a concrete proposal for a ceasefire deal, and Israel has repeatedly said yes to this proposal, while Hamas stubbornly refuses to accept it.

“The statement fails to focus the pressure on Hamas and fails to recognize Hamas’s role and responsibility for the situation. Hamas is the sole party responsible for the continuation of the war and the suffering on both sides.

“At these sensitive moments in the ongoing negotiations, it is better to avoid statements of this kind.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

WSJ: Israeli-Backed Cyberattacks Paralyzed Revolutionary Guards, Burned $90 Million In Crypto

NISSIM IN THE CATSKILLS: No Injuries Reported After Bus Carrying Dozens of Campers Bursts Into Flames

HY”D: 19-Year-Old IDF Soldier Amit Cohen Killed by Accidental Blast in Southern Gaza

SCAM HITS KIRYAS JOEL: Woman Duped Into Handing Over $12,000 in Cash in Elaborate Tech Scheme

CHASDEI HASHEM: 12 Camp SCHI Counselors Hospitalized After Major Crash in Pennsylvania; No Serious Injuries Reported

Hannity Warns of “Mass Exodus” from NYC if Mamdani Wins Mayoral Race, Citing Business Flight to Florida

Israelis Detained in Belgium Over Gaza War Crimes Claims, Quickly Released

WATCH: Leftist Crackpot Rep. Jasmine Crockett Slams GOP Loyalty to “Wannabe Hitler” Trump

Defense Minister Katz Responds To US Criticism Of Strikes In Syria To Defend The Druze

Elections This Week: Yuli Edelstein To Be Ousted From His Position Amid Chareidi Draft Law Crisis

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network