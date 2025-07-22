Huckabee: Disgusting! 25 Nations Put Pressure On Israel Instead Of The Savages Of Hamas!

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on Monday slammed the joint statement by 25 Western nations criticizing Israel and demanding that it end the war.

“Disgusting! 25 nations put pressure on Israel instead of the savages of Hamas!”

“Gaza suffers for one reason: Hamas rejects EVERY proposal. Blaming Israel is irrational.”

The statement, issued by 28 countries, including European countries, Canada, Australia, and Japan, claimed that “the suffering of civilians in Gaza has reached new depths” but failed to mention that the suffering of Gazan civilians is caused by Hamas.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry also slammed the statement, stating, “Israel rejects the joint statement published by a group of countries, as it is disconnected from reality and sends the wrong message to Hamas.

“All statements and all claims should be directed at the only party responsible for the lack of a deal for the release of hostages and a ceasefire: Hamas, which started this war and is prolonging it.

“Instead of agreeing to a ceasefire, Hamas is busy running a campaign to spread lies about Israel. At the same time, Hamas is deliberately acting to increase friction and harm to civilians who come to receive humanitarian aid.

“There is a concrete proposal for a ceasefire deal, and Israel has repeatedly said yes to this proposal, while Hamas stubbornly refuses to accept it.

“The statement fails to focus the pressure on Hamas and fails to recognize Hamas’s role and responsibility for the situation. Hamas is the sole party responsible for the continuation of the war and the suffering on both sides.

“At these sensitive moments in the ongoing negotiations, it is better to avoid statements of this kind.”

