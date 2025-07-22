3 Chareidim Arrested At Chillul Kevarim Protest Transferred To Military Police; Peleg Yerushalmi Announce Huge Protest

Three young Chareidim who were arrested during a protest against the chillul kevarim at an ancient beis kevaros in Yehud were transferred to the military police, it was reported on Tuesday.

After their arrest, the police entered their names and ID cards into the police terminal and discovered that they are eligible for conscription. It was decided to transfer them to the military police in accordance with the Attorney General’s decision that any “draft dodger” caught by the police is automatically transferred to the military police.

B’Chadrei Chareidim has learned that one of those arrested was the grandson of the Mishkenos HaRo’im Rebbe.

Following the arrests, Peleg Yerushalmi announced that they are launching a huge protest.

Attorneys Shlomo Haddad and Itai Cohen, who are representing the three Chareidim, stated, “Today, three young Chareidi men were arrested who participated in the protest in Yehud against chillul kevarim. The detainees were brought to the police station and interrogated, and after a review, it was decided to release them. However, during the review at the station, it became clear that the three are registered as wanted for military service. Following an inquiry conducted by the police with the IDF, an order was received to arrest them for draft evasion.”

“This is a very unusual step. It seems that in the circumstances, this is an unusual action that raises questions, especially against the background of the nature of the protest and the public sensitivity surrounding the issues of the kevarim and of Chareidi recruitment to the IDF,” the attorneys added.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)