YWN regrets to inform you of the petirah of Rebbetzin Fraida Milka Lavi a”h, the rebbetzin of the late Tosher Rebbe ZT”L.

The rebbetzin is the daughter of Rav Mendel Hess zt”l of Montreal, and had previously been married to R’ Avraham Yizchak Hauer z”l of Williamsburg who was niftar many years ago in an accident in New Hampshire.

She got remarried to the Tosher Rebbe after he lost his first wife – Rebbetzin Chava Weingarten a”h – 27 years ago.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)