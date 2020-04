As a gift to Klal Yisroel suffering in the COVID-19 Pandemic, a new tape was just revealed of Rav Shlomo Zalman Auerbach zt”l. The topic is Shabbos HaGadol. The tape was translated by Rabbi Yair Hoffman. There are 18 other short tapes as well – on Pesach topics. Anyone who wishes to assist in putting them out with English subtitles please email [email protected]