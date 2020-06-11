WARNING: New York State Police “Speed Week” Crackdown Starts Today





The New York State Police says it will crack down on reckless driving for one week beginning June 11.

The traffic-enforcement initiative is called “Speed Week” and ends on June 17.

During this time, state police say troopers actively patrol highway work zones and target driver’s violating the “Move Over” law.

New York State Police Superintendent Keith M. Corlett said, “Speeding is a significant safety hazard on our highways, which often results in tragic consequences. We urge all motorists to obey posted speed limits and eliminate distractions while behind the wheel. Troopers will be highly visible this week and throughout the summer to ensure all motorists are obeying posted speed limits and driving safely.”

Speeding is listed as a contributing factor in nearly one third of all fatal crashes in New York State. According to the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research (ITSMR) at the University at Albany, in 2018, 267 people were killed and 17,806 were injured in New York State in speed-related crashes.

During this “Speed Week” enforcement period, Troopers will be using both marked State Police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement (CITE) vehicles as part of the operation. The CITE vehicles allow Troopers to more easily identify motorists who are violating laws while driving. These vehicles blend in with every day traffic but are unmistakable as emergency vehicles once the emergency lighting is activated.

Speeding by all vehicle types, as well as other traffic violations, will be heavily enforced throughout the week in addition to normal year-round enforcement. Troopers will also be watching for other traffic violations, including distracted or impaired drivers, vehicle occupants who are not properly buckled up, and drivers that are violating New York’s Move Over law.

