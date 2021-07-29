Jewish Community Honors Federal, State and Local Officials For Heroism During Pandemic [PHOTOS]

In a show of support, multiple prominent leaders gathered to honor New York and New Jersey law enforcement officials for going beyond the call of duty to save countless lives while keeping the community safe during the pandemic.

Community leaders and law enforcement chaplains were among those who expressed their deepest appreciation to members of law enforcement for their dedication.

“Throughout the most difficult circumstances, law enforcement professionals stayed the course and risked their own lives to save others, and for that we are grateful,” said law enforcement Chaplain Rabbi Abe Friedman.

Among those honored were Sullivan County Sheriff Michael Schiff, Undersheriff Eric Chaboty and District Attorney Meagan Galligan, and Ulster County Sheriff Juan Figueroa and Undersheriff Eric Benjamin, who are collectively responsible for keeping thousands of members of the Orthodox community safe during summer. Also acknowledged for their service were law enforcement officials from Bethel, Fallsburg, Albany, Putnam, Broom and Saratoga counties, as well as the United States Department of Justice, the Port Authority Police Department and New York State Senator Mike Martucci.

In a separate event held last week, special recognition was given by Central Hatzolah CEO Rabbi Yehiel Kalish to Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Chief Steven Shallop for his outstanding leadership and cooperation with Hatzolah volunteers throughout the year. Rabbi Kalish credited parkway police for sharing in Hatzolah’s lifesaving work.

“When we work together, we accomplish great things, we save lives,” said Rabbi Kalish, adding, “Your officers put their lives on the line every day for our community and we are very grateful for that.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)