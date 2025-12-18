“Money Hungry Jews”: Top Mamdani Appointee Resigns After Antisemitic, Anti-Police Tweets Resurface

Newly resurfaced social media posts reveal that one of NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s most senior appointees made repeated antisemitic remarks and inflammatory attacks on police.

Catherine Almonte Da Costa, whom Mamdani announced this week as New York City’s next Director of Appointments, previously posted a series of comments on X that relied on crude antisemitic stereotypes and demeaned Jews. Among the posts uncovered by the Anti-Defamation League of New York and New Jersey were remarks referring to “money hungry Jews,” comments about “rich Jewish peeps,” and a 2012 post describing the Far Rockaway train as “the Jew train.”

The posts, dating from 2011 and 2012, remained publicly visible until Thursday afternoon, when Da Costa’s account was deleted.

The ADL demanded answers from Mamdani’s team, questioning whether the comments were known during the vetting process, whether they were excused, and how similar rhetoric would be handled in future appointments.

“Tweeting about ‘money hungry Jews’ is indefensible,” the ADL said, adding that the remarks echo “classic antisemitic tropes” and require immediate explanation not only from Da Costa, but from the mayor-elect himself.

The controversy is particularly acute because Da Costa’s role places her at the center of screening and selecting top officials for the new administration. Her appointment, Mamdani said, was meant to help “bring top talent” into City Hall.

Beyond the antisemitic posts, Da Costa also shared aggressive anti-police content over several years, including profanity-laden attacks on the NYPD, referring to officers as “piggies,” and publicly endorsing the “defund the police” movement during the 2020 George Floyd protests.

Da Costa, who previously worked in Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration and most recently served as head of culture at the Orchestra, issued an apology Thursday.

“As the mother of two Jewish children, I deeply regret and apologize for these tweets from well over a decade ago,” she said. “These comments do not in any way, shape, or form reflect who I am or my views and beliefs today.”

Mamdani’s transition team also condemned the statements, saying they were unacceptable and inconsistent with the mayor-elect’s values.

Later in the day, and under mounting pressure, Da Costa submitted her resignation.

