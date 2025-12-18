Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Senior Dati Leumi Rabbanim Complain to Katz: “IDF Is Persuading Religious Girls to Enlist”

The meeting with Defense Minister Katz.

Senior Dati Leumi Rabbanim appealed to Defense Minister Yisrael Katz, demanding full implementation of the existing policy that the IDF does not actively persuade religious girls to enlist in the IDF, Arutz Sheva reported.

The Rabbanim explained that there has been ongoing outreach to religious girls that creates the impression that IDF officials are acting contrary to the policy.

They emphasized that the position of the Gedolei HaDor has been consistent and clear in opposing the service of women in the IDF, and their piskei din must be respected as part of a policy adapted to the religious public. They also stressed the difficulties that religious male soldiers face during their service, including the placement of female paramedics alongside combat soldiers.

The appeal was made on behalf of the leadership of the Rabbanei Torat Ha’Eretz HaTova organization and the Settlement Committee, headed by Rabbi Elyakim Levanon.

A letter on the issue was signed by Rabbi Eitan Eisman, Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, Rabbi David Chai Cohen, and Rabbi Yosef Artziel.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

H’YD: Boris Tetleroyd Identified As Victim Of Sydney Massacre

Protesters Thwart Arrests Of 2 Bnei Torah In Herzliya And Ramat Hasharon; 3rd Bochur Thrown Into Prison

Tears At Levayos Of Youngest & Eldest Sydney Victims: 10-Year-Old & Ba’al Teshuva Holocaust Survivor

Trump Uses Rare Primetime Address to Highlight Economic Claims, Border Policy and 2026 Agenda

MAILBAG: The Silent Struggle of Mechanchim Living Paycheck to Paycheck

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino Says He Plans To Resign Next Month As Bureau’s No. 2 Official

BMG Wins Bid to Purchase Jackson, New Jersey’s Christa McAuliffe Middle School for $40 Million

How Israel and the U.S. Chose War Over Diplomacy—and Took Aim at Iran’s Nuclear Brain Trust

London’s Muslim Mayor Sadiq Khan Attempts to Block Vigil for Victims of Chanukah Terror in Sydney, Australia

UK Police Warn “Globalize the Intifada” Chants Will Trigger Arrests After Australia Attack