Senior Dati Leumi Rabbanim Complain to Katz: “IDF Is Persuading Religious Girls to Enlist”

Senior Dati Leumi Rabbanim appealed to Defense Minister Yisrael Katz, demanding full implementation of the existing policy that the IDF does not actively persuade religious girls to enlist in the IDF, Arutz Sheva reported.

The Rabbanim explained that there has been ongoing outreach to religious girls that creates the impression that IDF officials are acting contrary to the policy.

They emphasized that the position of the Gedolei HaDor has been consistent and clear in opposing the service of women in the IDF, and their piskei din must be respected as part of a policy adapted to the religious public. They also stressed the difficulties that religious male soldiers face during their service, including the placement of female paramedics alongside combat soldiers.

The appeal was made on behalf of the leadership of the Rabbanei Torat Ha’Eretz HaTova organization and the Settlement Committee, headed by Rabbi Elyakim Levanon.

A letter on the issue was signed by Rabbi Eitan Eisman, Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, Rabbi David Chai Cohen, and Rabbi Yosef Artziel.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)