GHOULS: ISIS Says Chanukah Massacre Is A “Source Of Pride”; Israel Probing Possible Iran Connection

ISIS has praised the deadly Chanukah event massacre on Bondi Beach in Australia as a “source of pride,” as investigators probe the attackers’ apparent ideological ties to the terror group after an ISIS flag was discovered in the shooters’ vehicle.

The terror group lauded the massacre Thursday on its Telegram channel, stopping short of formally claiming responsibility but celebrating the attack — a tactic ISIS has repeatedly used when sympathizers or inspired operatives carry out violence without direct command-and-control oversight.

Australian authorities are not questioning who carried out the shooting, but investigators are now focused on whether they were acting under the influence of, or in coordination with, ISIS or other jihadist networks.

As the investigation continues, New South Wales Police confirmed Thursday that seven men were detained in Liverpool, in southern Sydney, after officers intercepted two vehicles following intelligence about a separate planned violent act. Authorities stressed that, at this stage, no direct connection has been established between those detentions and the Bondi Beach attack.

Meanwhile, Israeli officials are investigating whether state-backed terror actors may have played a role. Israeli authorities are examining possible links to Iran and Iran-aligned terror groups, including Hezbollah and Hamas, as well as Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, an al-Qaeda–connected organization.

A senior U.S. official told Fox News that if evidence emerges showing Iran ordered or facilitated the attack, the United States would fully recognize Israel’s right to strike Iran in response.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)