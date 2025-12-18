Advertise
INSANE FOOTAGE: Police Use Stun Grenades Amid Violent Clashes Near Bar Ilan Street; Vehicle Overturned

Violent clashes broke out early Thursday afternoon near Bar Ilan Street in Jerusalem between hundreds of extremists and police forces.

The police used crowd-dispersal measures, including stun grenades and tear gas, to restore order amid reports that 10 police officers were lightly injured.

According to reports, a municipal enforcement inspector accompanied by police led to rumors that the police were trying to arrest three “draft dodgers. A “black alert” warning was issued that the police are trying to arrest bochurim and dozens of people joined the protests, including some bochurim from a nearby Chassidish yeshivah.

The riots broke out on Rechov Chana and continued afterward close to Eli HaKohen Street on the corner of Yirmiyahu Street, known as “Tzomet Aperion” (Aperion Square).

 

Large numbers of police and Border Police forces, including riot control units, were called to the scene and are continuing to operate to restore order.

Overturning the vehicle:

Police violence:

 

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

