HORROR: Sefer Torah R”L Destroyed In Fire At Yeshiva Chayei Olam In Lakewood

An-early-morning fire in a Lakewood Yeshiva left a Sefer Torah R”L destroyed and the building totally gone.

The fire started just before 3:00AM at Yeshiva Chayei Olam on Faraday, and by the time the Fire Department had arrived, the entire building was fully engulfed in flames.

The Sefer Torah had been inside a safe which unfortunately had fallen through the floor when the building collapsed. The Sefer Torah was removed smoldering and totally destroyed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)