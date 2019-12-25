Jews Attacked Inside Teaneck Kosher Bagel Store





Teaneck Police are investigating a disturbing incident where Jews were attacked.

Sources tell YWN that a black individual walked into Sammy’s Bagels located at 1439 Queen Anne Rd, on Wednesday morning, and began screaming about how Jews killed his god, and then began punching people at random.

Teaneck Police responded instantly, and took the man into custody.

Three victims were treated on the scene for facial trauma, and all in stable condition.

Detectives are on the scene and reviewing security camera footage and interviewing witnesses.

It is possible the man is emotionally disturbed.

This is the fourth attack against Jews in NY/NJ in just two days.

On Monday a Jewish man was punched in the face in Manhattan, and on Tuesday there were two additional incidents where Jewish men were attacked in Crown Heights – in what appears to have been two separate hate crimes. On Wednesday morning, a Jewish man was punched in Boro Park.

RECEIVE STORIES LIKE THIS VIA YWN WHATSAPP – Signing up is simple. Just click on this link, and you will be placed into a group.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







