HE MUST BE STOPPED: Kiryat Sefer Resident Is Encouraging Chareidi Youth To Smuggle Khat Substance





The man behind the network recruiting hundreds of Chareidi young men and women to smuggle Khat into Europe lives in Kiryat Sefer, Chareidim10 reported.

Attorney Mordechai Tzivin, who specializes in international crime, extradition and Interpol and has voluntarily assisted in over ten cases of Chareidi youth arrested in Europe for smuggling Khat, said that the Kiryat Sefer resident, “D.B.,” convinces the youth that smuggling Khat isn’t dangerous since it’s not an illegal drug in Israel.

Tzivin added that the police are aware of the identities of the Khat operators but they have no legal means to stop them since there is no law that bans taking Khat out of Israel.

D.B. even tells the Chareidi youth that they don’t have to worry about a jail term since if they are caught by law enforcement agencies, they should turn to the local Chabad shluchim who will make sure they are released.

[AGAIN: Multiple Chareidim Arrested For Smuggling “Khat” Substance In Europe – Including Yeshiva Bochur, Young Girls]

MK Moshe Arbel (Shas) said on Tuesday morning on Radio Kol Chai that many parents turn to him for assistance after their children are arrested in Europe but there is nothing he could do to help them. He said that he has appealed to the opposition in the Knesset, including Blue & White, to fast-track legislation in the Knesset banning taking Khat out of Israel.

“Dozens of the detainees for smuggling Khat are Chareidim and Datiim,” Arbel said. “Parents call me crying to help them but we can’t interfere in criminal proceedings in other countries.”

[Many Yeshiva Bochrim Recently Arrested In Europe For Smuggling “Khat” Substance From Israel]

“I appealed to the opposition to fast-track legislation banning taking Khat out of Israel. The police are aware of the operators behind the smuggling but they have no legal tool to stop it. It may also be a tax offense.”

[Chareidi Girls Arrested in England for Smuggling “Khat” Substance From Israel]

[AGAIN: Chareidi Girls Arrested in Oslo For Smuggling “Khat”; Scheduled for Deportation ON SHABBOS]

[70 Israelis In Prison Around the Globe for Smuggling Khat Substance – MANY Of Them Chareidim]

[Chareidi Minor Who Smuggled “Khat” Substance Is Released From Ireland After 3 Months]

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







