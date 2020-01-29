After Doing IDF Prison Time Peleg Avreich Released With Exemption





After spending a month-and-a-half in military prison following his arrest at Ben Gurion Airport, Charedi Avreich Yehuda Elimelech Tumback was released from prison on Tuesday with a complete exemption from military service.

Kikar Shabbos broke the news in Israel regarding Tumback’s release. Tumback was initially arrested at the airport when he tried to leave the country heading to kivrei tzaddikim in Europe. At the time he had been considered absent without leave from appearing at the IDF registration office for more than six years. He had been expected to receive six months in prison but after the evidence presented by his attorney, Menachem Stauber, the presiding officer of the military court went lenient on Tomback and only gave him the month-and-a-half sentence.

Due to his good behavior he is being released a few days early and will spend the upcoming Shabbos at home with his family.

Tumback is a member of the Peleg Yerushalmi group and there has been a lot controversy within the faction as to whether to protest on his behalf or not because Tumback tried to leave the country via the airport, and thus more or less handed himself in to the authorities. Only a small fraction of Peleg followers protested on his behalf.

Additionally, there have been multiple splits within the Pelg itself over the past few months, with lots of infighting over what path to take since the passing of Hagaon Harav Shmuel Auerbach ZATZAL.

